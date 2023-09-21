Singapore-based e-payments firm dtcpay introduces new customer verification feature

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based digital payments firm dtcpay has tied up with a verification platform to make it easier to screen new users.

The verification platform called Sumsub, which is headquartered in London and is in the midst of setting up its regional headquarters in Singapore, will integrate its electronic know-your-customer (KYC) feature into dtcpay’s e-wallet.

Such controls typically allow firms to verify identities and profile their customers to assess the potential money laundering and terrorism financing risks, among other things.

With the integration, when dtcpay needs to screen a new user, the firm will use Sumsub to conduct the checks, with the results available in less than a minute.

The latest move is meant to simplify and smoothen the onboarding process for new dtcpay users who transact with businesses and merchants using the e-wallet, the payments firm said.

It added that the integration of the verification platform with the e-wallet is already in place, although additional features like name screening are still pending.

dtcpay’s chief executive Alice Liu said: “We are in the process of adding supplementary features to our onboarding system and this is broken down into four stages. We are targeted at completing the whole electronic KYC onboarding system in November.”

Set up in 2019, dtcpay deals mainly with crypto payments, but it is working to offer more mainstream digital payment types such as Alipay, WeChat Pay and PayPal.

It received the major payment institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in August 2022.

Under the terms of the licence, firms have to do customer due diligence, of which the KYC requirement falls under.

More businesses in the region, especially those in the underbanked and unbanked segments, are turning to payment service providers for their business operations, said Ms Penny Chai, Sumsub’s vice-president of business development for Asia-Pacific.

The trend makes it more vital for these payment service providers to be secure and regulation-compliant, she said.

Sumsub, which was founded in 2015, counts crypto exchanges, payment providers and non-crypto digital banks as its clients, including Chinese transportation platform Didi, Ms Chai added.