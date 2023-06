SINGAPORE – Singapore-based digital payments firm dtcpay is looking to accelerate its domestic and overseas expansion plans after raising US$16.5 million (S$22.1 million) in a funding round led by real estate billionaire Kwee Liong Tek.

The fresh funding will help the firm ramp up product developments and partnerships, as well as set up offices in Hong Kong and Dubai, its group chief executive Kanny Lee told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.