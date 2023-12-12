SGX securities turnover up 1% in November; posts record commodity derivatives volume

SINGAPORE - Total securities market turnover on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose 1 per cent on month in November to $20 billion, while securities daily average value climbed 6 per cent on month to $952 million.

That’s according to SGX’s monthly market statistics report, released on Dec 11.

During the month, real estate investment trusts (Reits) saw their most active daily turnover since March 2023, with all Singapore Reits and property trusts that traded in November ending the month in positive territory, SGX said.

The regulator noted that shifting rate expectations supported increased activity and positive price performance for Reits.

Among the exchange-traded funds (ETFs), SPDR Gold Shares ETF was the most heavily traded, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, a weaker US dollar and geopolitical tensions.

Equities ETFs recorded the highest net inflows among the major asset classes, with China Equities ETFs leading the pack amid optimism from the Xi-Biden meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, SGX said.

Meanwhile, the exchange reported record volume for commodity derivatives in November – rising 48 per cent on year to 5.4 million contracts – amid rising participation in commodity products that provide exposure to Asia and global trade.

Its flagship iron ore derivatives suite recorded its second-highest monthly volume ever. This was driven by rising iron ore prices as a result of China’s robust demand, and growing financial participation as iron ore continues to gain importance and recognition as a proxy to China’s economic growth, SGX said.

Its forward freight agreements derivatives volume also hit a new single-day record during the month and a new monthly record of 294,074 contracts, up 89 per cent.

The volume of its Sicom rubber futures – the world’s pricing bellwether for natural rubber – notched a new record as well, rising 34 per cent on year to 295,561 contracts.

SGX noted that increased uncertainty from supply tightness due to bad weather and subsequent demand disappointment saw huge swings in rubber prices during the month.

SGX’s foreign exchange (FX) average daily volume from its listed futures and over-the-counter offerings also achieved a new record. It hit US$160 billion (S$215 billion) on Nov 30, a significant increase from the preceding months, SGX said.

Overall, total derivatives traded volume rose 8 per cent on month to 22.4 million contracts, while FX futures traded volume was up 25 per cent on month to more than four million contracts.

SGX shares were trading unchanged at $9.53 as of 9.33am on Dec 12, after the report was released. THE BUSINESS TIMES