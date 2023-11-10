SGX securities turnover value rises 14% to $19.7b in October

SINGAPORE – Total securities turnover value on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose 14 per cent in October to hit $19.7 billion, up from $17.3 billion the previous month, according to SGX’s monthly market statistics report on Friday.

October’s securities daily average value climbed 4 per cent on the month to $897 million, in contrast to declines across South-east Asian markets. Meanwhile, the benchmark Straits Times Index was down 4.7 per cent in October.

In its report, SGX pointed out that “uncertainties over the path of global interest rates and concerns over China’s economic outlook” have driven trading activity and risk management across multiple asset classes.

The daily average volume of traded derivatives was steady month on month in October at 1.1 million contracts. On SGX Equity Derivatives, the traded volume of index futures rose 6 per cent month on month to 12.4 million contracts, led by a 6 per cent month-on-month volume increase in SGX FTSE China A50 Index Futures.

SGX noted that trading activity grew even during the Golden Week holidays in China, thereby “reinforcing the contract’s position as the world’s most liquid international futures for Chinese equities”.

The total traded volume of commodity derivatives rose 57 per cent year on year to 4.5 million contracts in October. Trading activity remained “robust” on SGX Commodities, said SGX, with gains from iron ore and freight derivatives, petrochemicals, as well as rubber futures.

Notably, the traded volume of benchmark iron ore derivatives increased 56 per cent year on year in October to almost four million contracts. The volume of petrochemicals more than doubled year on year to 7,185 contracts. This comes even as SGX Commodities further expanded its risk-management offering, said SGX.

Over on SGX FX, the total traded volume of foreign exchange futures rose 1 per cent year on year in October to 3.3 million contracts.

In terms of fixed income securities, the amount issued from 93 new bond listings stood at $21.8 billion in October.

The turnover of structured warrants and daily leverage certificates (DLCs) increased 6 per cent month on month in October to $625 million.

There were 46 new listings across DLCs, structured warrants and structured certificates. This brings the total number of outstanding products, listed on more than 60 underlying single stocks or indices, to a record high of 615, said SGX. THE BUSINESS TIMES