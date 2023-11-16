Biden, Xi pledge to reduce tensions at summit

WOODSIDE, United States - US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands on Wednesday and pledged to reduce tensions as they met for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit in California.

A smiling Mr Biden greeted Mr Xi after the Chinese leader stepped out of a black limousine at the scenic Filoli country estate in the California foothills near San Francisco, before the two leaders shook hands on the front steps.

They then headed inside for painstakingly choreographed, closed-door talks on issues including Taiwan, sanctions and trade that have roiled relations between the world’s largest economies.

Mr Biden opened his remarks by saying that tensions should “not veer into conflict.”

Mr Xi responded by saying that “turning their back on each other is not an option” for the superpowers.

Mr Biden was to give a solo press conference at 4.15pm (8.15am on Thursday, Singapore time) to discuss the summit, which was being held on the sidelines of the Apec summit in San Francisco, the White House said.

Protesters lined part of the route of Mr Biden’s motorcade from San Francisco, many with pro-Xi signs and red and yellow Chinese flags hung up on security fences.

US officials have played down the chance of major breakthroughs although an agreement on restoring a hotline between the Chinese and US militaries on the cards, along with cooperation on stopping supplies of the drug fentanyl.

But the main goal of the talks – which are taking place at the setting for the famed 1980s US soap opera Dynasty – is to restore predictability to the relationship, US officials say.

The last time Mr Biden and Mr Xi met in person was in Bali in November 2022, and relations nosedived after the United States shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February this year.

‘Tensions’

The talks, which come after months of delicate diplomatic negotiations, come against the backdrop of a long struggle for global primacy between the United States and an increasingly assertive China.

One of the most sensitive issues is Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy over which Beijing claims sovereignty and which it has not ruled out seizing by force.

Mr Biden was expected to tell Mr Xi that the United States will stick to its “One China” policy that emphasises it does not support Taiwanese independence, but that it will continue to give Taiwan military aid.

“We do not want to see the tensions across the Taiwan Strait evolve into any kind of conflict,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, hours before the meeting.