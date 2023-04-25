S’pore port authority, operator pledge $12 million each in pursuit of new maritime technologies

SINGAPORE - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and port operator PSA Singapore (PSA) have reaffirmed a 12 year partnership with fresh cash injections to support research aimed at improving the productivity and sustainability of port operations here.

The MPA and PSA renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the Port Technology Research and Development Programme at the Singapore Maritime Week on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, which was first inked in 2011, MPA and PSA will each commit $12 million to support transformative research and development (R&D) projects in areas such as automation, robotics, digital and sustainability solutions.

Speaking before the signing ceremony, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat said the renewed partnership will prioritise new technologies, such as robotic solutions for handling containers and the testing of smart grid and energy storage systems.

He said PSA will be working with industry partners, institutes of higher learning, and research institutions on many of these projects.

“Through these initiatives, we provide support for our local innovation and research ecosystem, and attract more research and start-up activities to Singapore,” he noted.

Since 2011, the MOU has resulted in many improvements at PSA ports, such as the deployment of automated guided vehicles at Tuas Port, which are battery-powered.

Mr Chee said steps are also being taken to enable new technologies such as the use of maritime drones to increase the flexibility and efficiency of ship-to-shore deliveries and conduct remote ship inspections.

On this front, Singapore will launch a call for proposal (CFP) to set up infrastructure enabling drones to deliver supplies to ships in its waters this year.

“The CFP will act as a pathfinder for public agencies and private companies to develop a concept of operations for drones that is suited to Singapore’s operating environment as a busy hub port,” Mr Chee said.

Meanwhile, Singapore will roll out its maritime 5G network in phases between now and mid-2025.

“When completed, Singapore will be the first port in the world to provide full 5G connectivity across our port waters,” Mr Chee said.

The minister also announced new partnerships with foreign companies.