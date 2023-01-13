S’pore ports handled second-highest number of containers in 2022 despite fall in global container trade

SINGAPORE - A total of 37.3 million 20-ft equivalent units (TEUs) of containers passed through Singapore ports in 2022, a slight decline of 0.7 per cent from the record high of 37.6 million TEUs in 2021.

This is the second-highest number of containers recorded despite a 3 to 4 per cent decline in global container trade in 2022.

This translates into 577.7 million tonnes of cargo handled here, according to the latest figures released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Friday.

Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport, said that overall trade and container volumes were adversely affected by the slowdown in production and consumption in the major economies.

But the Port of Singapore has remained resilient, he said.

Speaking at the Singapore Maritime Foundation New Year Conversations event on Friday, Mr Chee said: “Importantly, we retained our position as the world’s largest transshipment port.

“And during the (Covid-19) pandemic, we enhanced Singapore’s connectivity and strengthened our position as a catch-up port for shipping lines, contributing to the resilience of global supply chains.”

At the same time, Singapore has made progress in supplying alternative fuels, such as biofuels, to support maritime decarbonisation.

While total volume of bunker sales fell by 4.3 per cent in 2022 from that in 2021, bunker sales included about 140,000 tonnes of biofuel blends, surpassing the 16,000 tonnes in liquefied natural gas bunker sales, said MPA.

Bunkering is the process of supplying fuels to ships for their own use.

MPA has developed a framework for licenced bunker suppliers to supply biofuel to vessels within the Port of Singapore. Currently, commercial sales of biofuel blends of up to B24 - a blend where biofuel makes up 24 per cent of the marine fuel - are available for the maritime sector here.

In December 2022, MPA and the Energy Market Authority also called for proposals to build and operate low- or zero-carbon ammonia power generation and bunkering solutions on Jurong Island.

Under programmes supported by MPA, more than 30 companies established or expanded their operations in Singapore in 2022. This is 30 per cent more than in 2021.

MPA is also inching closer to its goal of launching 150 marinetech start-ups by 2025.

The number of start-ups established under the Port Innovation Ecosystem Reimagined @BLOCK71 (Pier71) has grown from 17 in 2018 to almost 100 in 2022. Pier71 is an ecosystem that supports firms with novel ideas, linking them with technology partners, investors and customers.