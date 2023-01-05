Refreshed road map for wholesale traders to expand globally, upskill workforce

SINGAPORE - Seafood trader Fish International Sourcing House (Fish) has halved the time needed to slice up and package its seafood products by digitalising its processing lines at its first seafood processing and innovation facility in Singapore.

More than $20 million was invested in the 240,000 sq ft (about the size of three football fields) facility, which opened on Thursday. It features seafood processing lines connected through a conveyor system, with automated packaging lines, nitrogen freezers, and smoking and ageing facilities.

The products from the new facility in Boon Lay are expected to contribute to 40 per cent of Fish’s overall projected revenue within two years of operations.

The company’s research and development arm, Reelli, is also working to produce plant-based food like fishballs made from tapioca starch and a protein blend, as part of its innovation efforts.

The initiatives are part of the Wholesale Trade Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025, which was launched on Thursday by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

The refreshed ITM, led by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), will focus on expanding traders’ global footprint, anchor global traders’ presence in Singapore, equip workers with new skills in areas such as trade-related technology and sustainability, as well as increase the range of products being traded.

To bring local companies to more countries, EnterpriseSG will encourage more enterprises to grow their exports and enter new markets by facilitating new partnerships with business-to-business e-commerce players so they can sell their products in overseas online marketplaces.

Under the new ITM, wholesale trade companies will develop sustainable products and redesign jobs to equip workers with skills to take up roles in digital and green skill areas such as big data analytics, programming and coding, and carbon footprint management.

To attract young talent to join the sector, EnterpriseSG will also work with global-oriented Singapore traders to offer scholarships to undergraduates under the Singapore-Industry Scholarship (SgIS) programme from 2023. It targets young Singaporean talent who are keen to contribute to leading organisations in strategic sectors.

The wholesale trade is the second largest sector of Singapore’s economy, accounting for one-sixth (18 per cent or $90 billion) of Singapore’s gross domestic product in 2021, said Mr Gan.

The sector comprises over 50,000 companies, and employed more than 300,000 workers in 2021, of which close to 70 percent were PMET jobs.

“Recent global developments have caused global supply chain disruptions and acutely driven up costs... The push towards digitalisation has accelerated globally, which means we need to deepen our adoption of digital solutions to stay ahead of the competition,” said Mr Gan, explaining how the wholesale trade industry has to change to keep up with the current economic landscape.

He added that companies will also have to address the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, as consumers become more aware about climate change and the environment.