Updated road map for hotel industry to upskill workers, drive innovation by 2025

SINGAPORE - Existing jobs in the hotel industry will be transformed into higher-value roles, with workers getting the necessary training for them, as well as emerging roles such as sustainability manager and digital marketing manager.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will also form stronger links with schools to increase the number of local students joining the hospitality sector, while hotels can draw on support schemes to groom local staff to take on more senior roles, and to tap seniors and those with disabilities.

Such future-proofing of the industry’s workforce is one of four strategies in the refreshed Hotel Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025, launched on Tuesday. The Straits Times has contacted STB for more details on these initiatives.

The other three strategies are: capturing demand with fresh hotel concepts, sustainability as a key differentiating concept, and increasing the adoption of proven technologies.

The Hotel ITM 2025 was developed by STB in partnership with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union, Singapore Hotel Association, industry players and other government agencies. It was endorsed by the Future Economy Council earlier this year.

The road map aims to add a real compound annual growth rate – or a measure of an investment’s average past performance over a long period – of 5.9 per cent by 2025.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said the hotel industry has made good progress since the first ITM was launched six years ago.

“Historically, our hotel industry has contributed over 20 per cent of our tourism receipts and in 2019, just before Covid, our hotel industry accounted for over 400 enterprises and employed more than 34,000 workers,” he said at the opening ceremony of international trade show FHA-HoReCa (Food & Hotel Asia-Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe) at the Singapore Expo.

“Our hotel industry also topped other competitor destinations in Asia in terms of average productivity from 2015 to 2019.”

Also, the industry reached a record-high average occupancy of 87 per cent in 2019. Over 1,400 workers across about 60 hotels benefited from Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programme for Hotel Professionals from March 2020 to August 2022.

Mr Tan revealed that Singapore expects to reach the higher end of the forecasted four million to six million international visitor arrivals and between $10 billion and $12 billion in tourism receipts by the year end.

While these are a fraction of the pre-Covid-19 numbers – around $28 billion in tourism receipts and over 19 million international visitor arrivals – they are signs that Singapore is moving towards the right direction, he added.