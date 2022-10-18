Employers in manufacturing get handbook to help them attract and retain talent

SINGAPORE - Honing in on the shortage of skilled workers in manufacturing, Singapore has rolled out a handbook to help companies, especially smaller ones, attract new talent and recognise and retain their existing staff.

Launching the handbook on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the manufacturing sector in general and advanced manufacturing in particular, is witnessing a record number of unfilled skilled jobs worldwide.

“If no action is taken, the potential of manufacturing cannot be realised,” he said referring to the Republic’s plan to reinvigorate its manufacturing hub with advanced and innovative technologies.

“Manufacturing jobs have to be made more attractive. Existing workers must continuously upskill, and more must be done to recognise and retain them,” he added.

Mr Heng said the handbook will provide companies with the best human resource (HR) practices, tools, and templates.

“This will help smaller companies as they develop and adopt progressive human resource strategies to support their business growth needs,” he said. at the opening ceremony of the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific event at the Singapore EXPO on Tuesday.

Mr Heng also unveiled at the event refreshed Industry Transformation Maps for Singapore’s five advanced manufacturing and trade clusters, aimed at boosting production and creating at least 13,400 new jobs by 2025.

The Manufacturing Employer Handbook was developed by the Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association (Speta) and the Institute of Human Resource Professionals.

Its preparation of the handbook was announced earlier this year by the Ministry of Trade and Industry as part of its Manufacturing 2030 Careers Initiative.

MTI then said the handbook will cover a range of human capital best practices and resources to support companies in developing structured career progression pathways for their employees.

The plan also included Speta identifying and working with at least 20 committed companies to pilot the adoption of these practices and pathways.

Mr Heng noted that the critical need to address talent attraction and retention is as much a company effort, as it is a collective industry effort.

Hence, Singapore last year started a SkillsFuture Queen Bee programme.

“This programme aims to recruit 40 larger firms or Queen Bees, to train more than their actual needs, so that the excess trained workers can benefit 4,000 smaller enterprises.

“40 for 4000. This is an industry-led solution,” he said.