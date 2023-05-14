NKF opens new dialysis centre amid rising number of kidney failure cases

SINGAPORE - A new dialysis centre in Bedok has been set up to cope with the high demand for dialysis treatment in the eastern part of Singapore.

Located at Block 105, Bedok North Avenue 4, the new facility is the National Kidney Foundation’s (NKF) sixth centre to be built in the east.

Supported by Man Fatt Lam Buddhist Temple, the centre was officially opened on Sunday by East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms Chan said that as many patients struggle with transportation issues, it was important to bring the centre closer to their home so they can consistently keep up with their treatments.

“Bringing this dialysis centre closer to their homes means a lot to the individuals and also to the caregivers,” added Ms Chan.

The centre has a covered linkway and drop-off porch between Blocks 102 and 105 to minimise the risk of falls and slips on rainy days.

NKF chairman Arthur Lang said there is a high demand for dialysis across Singapore, especially in the east.

“The last NKF dialysis centre built here was almost 11 years ago in 2012. I’m heartened that the timely set-up of this centre helped to fill the gap and relieve some demand,” he added.

NKF operates 41 dialysis centres across Singapore. The opening of the Bedok centre comes amid concerns over a potential “kidney tsunami”, with the number of kidney failure cases here rising at an alarming pace.

About six people are diagnosed every day, a three-fold increase from two decades ago.

More than 300,000 people suffer from chronic kidney disease. But the number could be higher on account of undiagnosed cases, NKF had previously said.

The Bedok centre, which has been operating since the end of 2021, is equipped with 16 dialysis stations to serve up to 96 patients.

NKF said it is currently operating at near full capacity, with 95 patients already on board.

Madam Mao Fook Ching said she takes about 20 minutes to get to the centre by riding her personal mobility device (PMD).

The 57-year-old, who requires dialysis three times a week and receives free treatment, said the new centre has helped relieve her financial burden. The widow, who is currently unemployed, had to previously pay $1,700 a month for private dialysis treatment.