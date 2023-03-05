‘We’re blessed, so we give back’: CEO donates $275,000 to NKF dialysis centre

SINGAPORE - He was an avid football player and ran marathons. But a shock diagnosis of kidney failure at the age of 18 put an end to Mr Muhammad Izzad Aman’s sporting dreams.

His energy levels cratered, he had fever often and constantly felt short of breath. Not only did he have to drop all sports activities, he also gave up his ambition of becoming an interior designer.

“I was really depressed,” he said. “I couldn’t do much, and I was thrown into a lifestyle that I was not familiar with.”

Kidney failure is the fifth and final stage of chronic kidney disease, where the kidneys are severely damaged and unable to filter waste from the blood. There is no cure, but the condition can be managed by dialysis.

Since his diagnosis, Mr Izzad has been receiving dialysis thrice a week for 11 years.

At 30, he is one of the youngest among 118 patients at the Tay Choon Hye–NKF Dialysis Centre, who are on average 65 years old.

More than 300,000 people in Singapore suffer from chronic kidney disease. More may be undiagnosed, as the disease has no obvious symptoms until the final stage.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF), which has 40 dialysis centres islandwide, supports more than 5,400 of the over 9,000 dialysis patients in Singapore.

While dialysis can cost more than $2,000 per month without subsidies, 77 per cent of NKF patients pay between zero and $50.