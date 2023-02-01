Researchers may have found a way to repair damaged kidneys, giving hope to millions of people on dialysis

SINGAPORE – Patients with kidney failure may be able to reverse the damage done to their kidneys, if a new treatment is proven as good in humans as it has in mice. Safety trials in humans will start this year, and if all goes as well, clinical trials in patients will begin in the next two to three years.

“This discovery could be a real game-changer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease – which is a major public health concern in Singapore and globally – bringing us one step closer to delivering the benefits promised by regenerative medicine,” said Professor Thomas Coffman, dean of the Duke-NUS Medical School, and a member of the research team.

The team from Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHC), and researchers from Germany, were able to inhibit a protein which plays a major part in organ damage, resulting in the injured kidneys regenerating, and renal function restored.

The team said this is a first in the world where treatment has enabled damaged kidneys to regenerate. They had been working on this project for more than a decade, not just in kidneys, but also other organs like the lungs and liver.

Kidney failure is a global epidemic with about 850 million suffering from it, said Assistant Professor Anissa Widjaja, a molecular biologist with Duke-NUS’ Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders (CVMD) Programme. Kidneys can be damaged through acute infections or chronic diseases such as diabetes. She said Singapore ranks first in the world for diabetes-induced kidney failure and fourth in terms of kidney failure prevalence.

The researchers said kidneys have the innate ability to regenerate.

They gave mice with inflamed and scarred kidneys a neutralising antibody against the interleukin-11 (IL-11) protein, which is known for causing damage and scarring in organs such as the kidneys, liver, lungs and heart.

The treatment targeted the cells on the lining of the tiny tubes inside the kidney that return nutrients into the body, leaving urine behind. When treated with the neutralising antibodies against IL-11, the tubule cells were able to proliferate and regenerate the kidney, reversing the damage.

There was improvement in all the mice, no matter how badly damaged the kidney was.

The results of the preclinical study were published online in Nature Communications journal in December last year.

“The therapy could be used to treat people at risk of acute kidney disease to prevent it, to treat people who have acute kidney disease to reduce kidney damage, and to treat patients with established chronic kidney disease to reverse it. This is because activating regeneration in the kidney is useful across all types of kidney disease,” said Professor Stuart Cook, a cardiologist with the School’s Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorder Programme as well as a clinical scientist at the NHC.

Prof Cook, who was the principal investigator of the study, said: “We showed that anti-IL11 therapy can treat kidney failure, reverse established chronic kidney disease, and restore kidney function by promoting regeneration in mice, while being safe for long term use.”

Testing the antibody in healthy humans will begin early this year. If that goes well, clinical trials in patients should begin in 2024. These will be done pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim, whose researchers were involved in the study, as it has purchased the license to do so. The trials in humans is likely to start with patients with fibrotic lungs, with trials among kidney patients coming next.