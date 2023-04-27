More luxury suites created in MBS’ $1.3b revamp to attract affluent travellers

SINGAPORE – The iconic Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort has completed the first phase of its US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) rejuvenation programme this week, with more than 850 rooms renovated out of the 2,200 at the hotel.

The transformation of the hotel, first announced in 2022, will include the creation of additional suites, new fine dining concepts and wellness offerings to cater to the rising demand for luxury travel.

MBS will have 422 suites, up from the current 137, when the renewal of Towers 1 and 2 is completed by the end of 2023. Thereafter, it will renovate Tower 3, the hotel lobby and Sands SkyPark.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Tuesday, MBS chief operating officer Paul Town said: “We recognise that our core customers – these high-value international customers – that we’ve seen for quite some time, their behaviours and tastes were really changing. They were becoming more sophisticated. They demanded more lifestyle experiences.”

This called for a refurbishment of the property to attract the highest-value tourists to Singapore, added Mr Town, noting that planning for the transformation was well under way in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

The completion of the first phase of refurbishment was on the back of strong earnings in the first three months of 2023, which saw net revenues more than double to US$848 million and year-on-year room revenue rose 155 per cent to US$97 million. Hotel occupancy hit 97.6 per cent, with the average daily rate more than doubling to US$594 from US$257 a year ago.

From January to March, Singapore had more than 2.9 million visitors, about two-thirds of pre-Covid-19 numbers, as the recovery of the tourism sector continues.

Mr Jesper Palmqvist, senior director for the Asia-Pacific at hotel industry research firm STR, noted that the luxury category was one of the fastest-growing hotel classes out from the pandemic in many countries, including Singapore.

Pent-up demand and robust ability by customers to pay for high-end experiences, as well as higher hotel rates, were factors that had contributed to the growth, said Mr Palmqvist, adding that the past six months have seen average daily room rates in the luxury category rise almost 30 per cent higher than in the same months in 2019.

“In many parts of the world, certainly not only in Asia, luxury has been driving recovery, both in demand and pricing. There are no signs that luxury demand will soften, even if the very strong growth seen earlier already has plateaued,” he added.

MBS, which turns 13 on Thursday, showed off one of its redesigned suites when ST visited the hotel on Tuesday.