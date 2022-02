SINGAPORE - Las Vegas Sands (LVS) said its US$3.3 billion (S$4.45 billion) expansion of Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is on track to complete in 2026, a year after its 2025 deadline, as the casino giant bets on a recovery in tourism.

At the US company's 2021 fourth quarter results briefing on Wednesday (Jan 26), LVS chairman and chief executive Robert Goldstein also said that renovation work totalling US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) at MBS' hotel properties is under way.