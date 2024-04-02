NTUC’s e2i opens career centre in CBD, launches digital career resource kit for professionals

SINGAPORE - Professionals and younger workers will now have access to more career support with new resources launched by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

The NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) on April 2 officially launched a new career resource kit, which will include self-assessment tools, resources to support job seeking as well as tips and advice for job seekers.

The Career Resource Kit for Professionals will be accessible both online as well as at e2i’s new career centre in One Marina Boulevard. The centre opened officially on April 2, and is the institute’s first in the Central Business District (CBD).

The new centre is equipped with interactive self-help displays that provide job seekers access to NTUC’s network of services and e-resources for jobs and skills.

Visitors can also access the Career Resource Kit for Professionals, book and speak to career coaches, as well as attend workshops and talks organised by the institute.

According to e2i, the location of its latest centre in the CBD is convenient for professional, managerial, executive and technical workers (PMETs).

It added that so far, the majority of visitors that have come to the new centre are PMETs. Since its soft launch two weeks ago, the centre has seen 110 clients, about 90 per cent of whom are PMETs looking for a job or a career switch.

The CBD centre also wants to attract younger workers and job seekers, including those seeking their first job.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng said that the opening of a centre in the CBD is a timely and important step for younger workers, especially PMETs, as they face mounting pressures such as the rise of artificial intelligence as well as rising costs of living and increased caregiving responsibilities.

He said: “Singapore’s workforce is now in transition. We have now the majority of PMETs in our workforce, and NTUC having succeeded in our initial years in nationhood building with our workers, today is pivoting and innovating to be alongside our PMETs.

“With the new career centre, we hope to provide accessibility, convenience and substantive value-add to our PMETs, whether it’s job opportunities, whether it is professional up-skilling in our partnership with the business chambers of Singapore and our knowledge partners.”

Mr Ng added: “I hope this will be the first milestone as NTUC substantiates our efforts to partner PMETs.”

Located in the basement of One Marina Boulevard, the centre is open Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. Interested users can also book sessions with e2i’s team of career coaches online and access the institute’s various digital resources, including the new career resource kit via its website.