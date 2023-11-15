New resource portal for S’pore employers looking to redesign jobs amid disruption, competition

SINGAPORE – Companies seeking to redesign their jobs to cope with disruption and competition can tap resources through a new online resource portal.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng announced on Wednesday the launch of the Job Redesign Centre of Excellence by Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP), to help Singapore’s workplaces remain relevant and competitive.

Job redesign means restructuring work tasks and responsibilities to optimise processes and allocation of workers.

“In today’s hyper-competitive environment, businesses must adapt quickly to succeed. Having a team ready to ride the waves of change will be a firm’s key competitive advantage,” said Dr Tan, speaking at a conference for human resource (HR) professionals.

“To this end, HR professionals must re-imagine the future of work and unpack the impact of external trends on your organisations. This includes shaping the organisation’s workforce strategies to foster sustainable growth and innovation, and to adapt to the evolving nature of work.”

The centre, which can be accessed via IHRP’s website, will serve as a one-stop touchpoint providing industry-relevant expertise and resources for enterprises to transform their business and workforce through job redesign.

It will be managed by IHRP, which will reach out to companies through engaging trade associations and chambers (TACs) as well as HR professionals. More than 20 TACs representing 14 industry sectors have pledged their support.

Under the initiative, IHRP will develop resources to help enterprises adopt job redesign, including step-by-step sectoral playbooks and capability development workshops.

An expert panel including academics, HR and legal professionals as well as leaders from the Government, unions and business community, will also share success stories of job redesign and provide guidance on available capability development initiatives firms can tap, among other things.

Ms Dilys Boey, WSG’s chief executive, said: “Human capital is the cornerstone of a successful enterprise transformation... Through job redesign, enterprises can make jobs more productive, and also build up employees’ employment resilience to help them stay current, while enhancing their overall career health.”

In his speech, Dr Tan cited local telco Singtel as an example of a company that has transformed jobs for more than 2,500 employees and tapped WSG’s Productivity Solutions Grant for Job Redesign.

“Today, if you were to contact Singtel’s customer service, you might be interacting with a care advisor... Compared to the old role of a customer care officer, a Singtel care advisor now has an expanded portfolio and more advanced skillsets,” he said.

The care advisors now have the relevant digital skills to manage multiple products and to perform more complex tasks while delivering better customer experience. Singtel has also reviewed its pay packages and introduced a structured career progression pathway, leading to more productive and engaged employees, said the minister.

Ms Angel Chua, 42, a cyber sales specialist at Singtel, said: “Upskilling has helped me ensure that I stay relevant and be even more effective in a dynamic industry, so that I can better support my customers’ needs and ensure that their business objectives are met.”

Alongside ensuring the relevance of workers, employers also need to attract and retain a wider talent pool as Singapore’s resident workforce gets older yet more educated, and as competition in the labour market intensifies.