Why companies need to raise their game on skills training

Jobs are evolving fast – but too many employers are not helping their staff to keep up.

Emma Jacobs

Skills training has something of a problem: It can be rather boring or, worse, pointless. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
17 min ago
A few years ago, I spent an enjoyable morning sacking an older male worker. Then, armed only with GCSEs (General Certificate of Secondary Education) in biology and chemistry, I brushed up on my surgical skills by looking over the shoulder of a doctor in an operating theatre. It was easy enough. I did not even have to change into surgical scrubs.

It was pretty low stakes because I was not, after all, actually forcing a man into redundancy or figuring out how to amputate a leg, but trying out the latest professional training development using virtual reality headsets.

