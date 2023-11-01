Moutai jumps most in two years as price hikes seen positive sign

SHANGHAI – Kweichow Moutai Co jumped the most since late 2021 after the Chinese liquor giant said it would boost prices of its signature alcoholic drinks for the first time in six years.

Shares surged as much as 9.8 per cent after the state-owned distiller said late Tuesday it would increase factory-gate prices by 20 per cent for a number of its flagship baijiu drinks.

The high-alcohol content sorghum-based liquor is the choice for banquets among government officials and businessmen in the country.

The decision to raise ex-factory prices came after repeated calls to do so from investors, and exceeds the average 18 per cent hike the company announced across its product line six years ago.

Recommended retail prices for its liquor range will remain the same, the company said, adding the move will have “some impact” on its earnings.

The announcement is “a positive signal and a potential change to the narrative on the Moutai investment story,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts including Ms Leaf Liu wrote in a note.

The move should ease market concerns on the commercialisation orientation of Moutai, and temper concerns on its growth driver in 2024, they said.

Kweichow Moutai shares were 6 per cent higher at 1,786.08 yuan (S$340.6) as of 2.30 pm Singapore time.

Other distillers also rallied on the news, with Wuliangye Yibin Co rising 3.4 per cent, and Luzhou Laojiao Co advancing 3.7 per cent. The broader CSI 300 Index was little changed.

Analysts called the price increases timely, given that weak consumer prices in the country mean inflation is unlikely to be a concern, even if the move triggers other liquor makers and consumer firms to follow suit.

“It really makes sense at this point in time, there’s no risk of bringing Moutai’s retail prices to sky-high levels right now,” said Mr Jiang Liangqing, managing director at Zhuhai Greenbamboo Private Fund Management.

Moutai, the largest stock by market capitalization in Shanghai and Shenzhen, has long been a bellwether, and improving sentiment toward the stock will also help invigorate broader capital markets, he said.