What the eclipse of Tencent by Moutai says about China

Liquor company Kweichow Moutai has overtaken the tech group in market capitalisation, thanks to Xi Jinping

Tencent is one of the most innovative and successful technology companies in the world’s second-largest economy. PHOTO: REUTERS

Tom Mitchell

Updated
Published
56 sec ago
What would it say about US innovation and President Joe Biden’s stewardship of the economy if America’s largest beer company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, had a bigger market capitalisation than Apple? Nothing good, probably, and indeed the very thought is a ridiculous one. Apple’s US$2.2 trillion (S$3.1 trillion) market cap is almost 28 times larger than AB InBev’s US$80 billion.

But that is exactly what happened recently in China, where Xi Jinping is about to embark on a third term as Communist Party leader, military commander-in-chief and state president. Late last month, China’s most famous liquor maker, Kweichow Moutai, overtook Tencent as the country’s most valuable company.

