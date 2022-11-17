Singapore wants businesses to share solutions, best practices on world stage: Grace Fu

SHARM-EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Singapore hopes businesses will share technological solutions on the global stage on how to rapidly cut greenhouse emissions, and exchange best practices with one another to help countries set more ambitious climate targets, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Wednesday.

They can do this through the Mitigation Work Programme that was launched at COP26 last year to help countries set more ambitious climate targets and implement strategies to achieve them over the next decade, or by 2030.

The programme will help keep in sight the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 deg C . This is vital, especially as global carbon emissions are forecast to edge higher in 2022. If current levels do not fall sharply, there is a 50 per cent chance that the threshold will be exceeded in nine years, a report released last week had warned.

Details of the mitigation programme were expected to be worked out at COP27.

In an update on Tuesday on the progress of negotiations at COP 27, Ms Fu told reporters discussions about the Mitigation Work Programme have been on whether it can help countries turn pledges into real action, and whether cost-effective, pragmatic projects can be implemented.

In the lead-up to COP27, developing countries had raised concerns that the programme might force them to come up with more ambitious climate targets, without the support of increased financing and technology transfers from richer countries.

“We hope that countries will look at improving or increasing their (climate) commitments, and be more assured that there will be support along the way,” she said.

Drawing examples from Singapore, Ms Fu said that mitigating carbon emissions here goes beyond just the scope of the Ministry for Sustainability and Environment, and also involves sectors like energy, transport, and the built environment.

Likewise, she sees the potential for non-governmental players to be involved in the Mitigation Work Programme by bringing technology and solutions to the table.

In the area of renewable energy policies, for instance, companies can advise how electric vehicle charging can be implemented, among other things.

“So if I were to move from just target setting to actual implementation, allowing countries to learn from another, then we can accelerate the (clean energy) transition,” she added.

She noted, however, that high-level negotiations have yet to take place, and the final details of the Mitigation Work Programme may pan out differently.