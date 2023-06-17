Mendaki better at meeting Malay/Muslim community’s needs thanks to 5-year plan: Zaqy

SINGAPORE – Malay/Muslim self-help group Yayasan Mendaki has transformed itself over the past three years to better meet the community’s current and future needs, particularly in the area of education, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after Mendaki’s 34th annual general meeting, Mr Zaqy, who is the self-help group’s deputy chairman, gave a mid-point update on the five-year work plan that the group developed in 2020 to raise the community’s academic performance and capabilities, such as in lifelong learning.

Among the programmes it has scaled up is KelasMateMatika (KMM), which prepares pre-schoolers for Primary 1. In 2022, there were over 900 children and 800 parents in KMM, more than double the 400 children and 300 parents enrolled in 2020.

The number of students enrolled in the Mendaki Tuition Scheme has also risen. Close to 8,400 students benefited in 2022, an 11 per cent increase in three years. The scheme has also been enhanced, such as having one-to-one maths coaching for those who need more support.

Mendaki has built in-house capabilities in research and programme evaluation to measure the effectiveness and scalability of its schemes. In 2022, it released a three-year study that showed that KMM remained effective as it was scaled up, and there was emphasis on maths across its programmes and activities.

The self-help group will soon add a new satellite centre at One Punggol to reach younger families. More details will be announced in July. It currently has five satellite centres and three YouthSpaces at the Institutes of Technical Education.

The need for the self-help group to stay relevant was a point that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made in 2022.

At its 40th anniversary celebration then, PM Lee said Mendaki’s mission to uplift the community through education remains important, but that it has to interpret education more broadly in today’s context.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Mendaki chairman Masagos Zulkifli said Mendaki will continue to adapt and enhance its capabilities to meet its goal of enabling individuals and families to achieve stability, self-reliance and social mobility.

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, said: “We have helped many individuals achieve their fullest potential. Many have also returned to serve the community.”