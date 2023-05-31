MAS to add coal-fired power plant phaseouts in draft guidance for Singapore’s financial sector

SINGAPORE - In a move that signals energy transition is a key element in Singapore’s decarbonisation pursuit, the central bank will now include the phasing out of coal-fired power plants in a classification scheme it is developing.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) says the scheme, named the Singapore Asia Taxonomy, will set out the criteria for the early retirement of these power plants.

The taxonomy will be released for consultation in the next few weeks, MAS’ chief sustainability officer Gillian Tan, 44, said in a media interview on Tuesday.

It aims to help banks and other financial institutions identify and classify activities that can be considered green or transitioning towards green, so they can meet their net-zero goals faster.

The inclusion comes after the third consultation ended in March.

Given the extensive feedback MAS received following that, the final version of Singapore’s taxonomy that was expected to be released in June might come later.

Speaking in her first such interview, Ms Tan said MAS is working to ensure that the Singapore Asia Taxonomy is aligned with the European and China taxonomies.

The proposed taxonomy is crafted by the Green Finance Industry Taskforce, which is an industry-led initiative that is convened by MAS to quicken the development of green finance in Singapore.

Ms Tan said that banks will need to look at the range of guidance available, be it in Singapore or Asean, and “make their own assessments”.

Singapore’s three local banks have all mapped out their decarbonisation plans.

In terms of phasing out financing of coal sector, OCBC is the first Southeast Asian bank to rule out financing new coal-fired power plants in April 2019. Days later, DBS said it would stop financing any new coal power assets. In May 2019, UOB pledged to stop funding coal-fired power plants to focus on funding renewable projects in the region.

Fossil fuels account for about 70 per cent of the Asia-Pacific region’s power and electricity generation. Coal accounts for almost 60 per cent of the total generation.

For Asia to transition well, there needs to be a comprehensive approach for energy transition that takes into account a few Asia-specific features, Ms Tan said.

As the region’s population and economies are still growing, demand for energy remains.

“We will need a just transition to take care of the social angles, including employment, what is the impact on communities that are still developing,” Ms Tan noted, adding that any approach to this topic will have to factor in the economics.

“Having looked at this space for a while, we think that what is key is accelerating the retirement of coal-fired power plants,” she said.