MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged; to switch to quarterly statements from 2024

SINGAPORE - In a highly anticipated decision, Singapore’s central bank kept its monetary policy stance unchanged for the second time this year, as it balances between slow economic growth and imported and domestic price pressures.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which uses the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$Neer) as its main policy tool, said on Friday that it will maintain the current rate of currency appreciation – a stance that will continue to blunt the impact of rising import prices.
“Singapore’s GDP growth is expected to improve gradually over 2024. However, the global economic outlook remains uncertain and the domestic recovery could be weaker than expected. MAS Core Inflation has slowed and is projected to broadly decline over the course of 2024,” said MAS in its biannual policy statement.
Against this backdrop, the current appreciating path of the S$NEER policy band is assessed to be sufficiently tight, it noted.
“MAS will therefore maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band. There will be no change to its width and the level at which it is centred. MAS will closely monitor global and domestic economic developments, amid uncertainty on both inflation and growth.”
MAS also announced that it will be shifting to a quarterly monetary policy statement schedule from 2024, with statements to be released in January, April, July, and October.
“This is part of MAS’ continuing efforts to enhance monetary policy communications. The next monetary policy statement will be released in late January 2024.”
Most private economists in recent private polls had expected the MAS to maintain its policy stance as inflation continues to ease, with core inflation - that excludes accommodation and private transport costs - coming in at 3.4 per cent in August versus its peak of 5.5 per cent in January 2023.
The rate of change in consumer prices at the start of the year was the fastest since November 2008. MAS regards core inflation as a more meaningful measure of changes in consumer prices for most Singapore households.
MAS maintained its policy stance in April as well after conducting five rounds of tightening - pushing the S$Neer up against a basket of currencies of its major trading partners.
The central bank said that inflation has slowed this year across a broad range of goods and services, including for non-cooked food, food services, travel-related and pointto-point transport services.
“Core inflation is projected to step down further to between 2.5–3.0 per cent year-on-year by December. For 2023 as a whole, MAS Core Inflation is projected to come in at around 4 per cent, unchanged from last year.”
However, as the economic growth momentum has slowed considerably this year, some economists had speculated over the odds of an easing of the monetary policy stance - slowing the rate of S$Neer appreciation.
In August, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2023 to between 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent amid a weak outlook for Singapore’s export-driven manufacturing sector.
The growth forecast was narrowed from an earlier range estimate of 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent after the economy grew by an annual 0.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2023 and 0.4 per cent in the first three months.
Global economic uncertainty remains above the pre-pandemic level, mainly due to ongoing US-China tensions, the Russia-Ukraine war and more recently the outbreak of violence in the Middle East.
The International Monetary Fund believes that global growth will slow from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to 3 per cent in 2023 and 2.9 per cent in 2024, well below the historical (2000–2019) average of 3.8 per cent.
Low global growth means less demand for Singapore exports. Singapore’s key exports dropped year on year for the 11th straight month in August, with shipments shrinking in nine of the Republic’s 10 biggest markets.
The central bank said that global economic activity has moderated reflecting weaker growth in the Eurozone and China, even as the US economy has thus far been resilient.
“In the near term, global final demand is expected to soften amid elevated interest rates. Nevertheless, the risk of a sharp global downturn, precipitated by financial vulnerabilities, has receded compared to earlier in the year.
“Growth in Singapore’s major trading partners should gradually pick up later in 2024 as inflation continues to ease and the electronics cycle turns up modestly, although the timing and extent of the recovery is subject to significant uncertainty,” it said.
MTI’s advance estimates, also released on Friday, showed the Singapore economy grew 1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis in the third quarter, up from just 0.1 per cent in the in second quarter.
Growth picked up on the back of an improvement in the manufacturing sector, while activity in some of the domestic-oriented sectors eased.
MAS said that prospects for the Singapore economy are muted in the near term but should improve gradually in the second half of 2024. It expects growth in 2023 to come in at the lower half of the 0.5–1.5 per cent official forecast range.
“For 2024, growth is projected to come in closer to its potential rate, with the output gap remaining slightly negative.”
Still, many economists worry that the outlook for further disinflation remains challenging, with another round of goods and services tax (GST) hike due in January 2024, coupled with upward adjustments in carbon prices, public transport fares and water and electricity tariffs. Globally, prices of oil and some food commodities have been on the rise in recent months.
MAS sees core Inflation moderating broadly next year.
“Although prices of crude oil have risen in recent months, global prices for most food commodities, as well as for intermediate and final goods, should be tempered by favourable supply conditions. Meanwhile, unit labour costs are expected to rise at a slower pace next year alongside the gradually cooling labour market.”
MAS projects core inflation to slow to an average of 2.5–3.5 per cent for 2024 as a whole. Excluding the impact of the coming GST hike in January, core inflation is forecast at 1.5–2.5 per cent.
MAS has different possible policy paths for the S$Neer. It can adjust the midpoint, slope, and width of the S$Neer policy band. The aim is to ensure price stability in the medium term.
MAS last tightened monetary policy in October 2022 when it re-centred the midpoint up to the then prevailing level of the S$Neer near the top of the band. The move was aimed at continuing to reduce imported inflation and helping to curb domestic cost pressures.