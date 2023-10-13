MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged; to switch to quarterly statements from 2024

SINGAPORE - In a highly anticipated decision, Singapore’s central bank kept its monetary policy stance unchanged for the second time this year, as it balances between slow economic growth and imported and domestic price pressures.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which uses the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$Neer) as its main policy tool, said on Friday that it will maintain the current rate of currency appreciation – a stance that will continue to blunt the impact of rising import prices.

“Singapore’s GDP growth is expected to improve gradually over 2024. However, the global economic outlook remains uncertain and the domestic recovery could be weaker than expected. MAS Core Inflation has slowed and is projected to broadly decline over the course of 2024,” said MAS in its biannual policy statement.

Against this backdrop, the current appreciating path of the S$NEER policy band is assessed to be sufficiently tight, it noted.

“MAS will therefore maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band. There will be no change to its width and the level at which it is centred. MAS will closely monitor global and domestic economic developments, amid uncertainty on both inflation and growth.”

MAS also announced that it will be shifting to a quarterly monetary policy statement schedule from 2024, with statements to be released in January, April, July, and October.

“This is part of MAS’ continuing efforts to enhance monetary policy communications. The next monetary policy statement will be released in late January 2024.”

Most private economists in recent private polls had expected the MAS to maintain its policy stance as inflation continues to ease, with core inflation - that excludes accommodation and private transport costs - coming in at 3.4 per cent in August versus its peak of 5.5 per cent in January 2023.

The rate of change in consumer prices at the start of the year was the fastest since November 2008. MAS regards core inflation as a more meaningful measure of changes in consumer prices for most Singapore households.

MAS maintained its policy stance in April as well after conducting five rounds of tightening - pushing the S$Neer up against a basket of currencies of its major trading partners.

The central bank said that inflation has slowed this year across a broad range of goods and services, including for non-cooked food, food services, travel-related and pointto-point transport services.

“Core inflation is projected to step down further to between 2.5–3.0 per cent year-on-year by December. For 2023 as a whole, MAS Core Inflation is projected to come in at around 4 per cent, unchanged from last year.”

However, as the economic growth momentum has slowed considerably this year, some economists had speculated over the odds of an easing of the monetary policy stance - slowing the rate of S$Neer appreciation.