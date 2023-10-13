Singapore economy grows 0.7% in Q3, faster than expected

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s economy grew at a faster than expected pace in the third quarter of 2023, beating analysts’ estimates.

Gross domestic product for the July-September period grew 0.7 per cent year on year, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday.

This compares with the second quarter, when the economy grew 0.5 per cent year on year.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded 1 per cent, faster than the 0.1 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for the economy to expand 0.4 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago and grow 0.6 per cent from the previous three months.

As at September, the Monetary Authority of Singapore expected 2023 headline inflation to average 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent and core inflation to average 3.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

The Government had narrowed its 2023 growth estimates to a range of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent from 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent previously amid China’s faltering recovery and a global demand downturn.