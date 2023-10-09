MAS monetary policy unlikely to change at Oct review amid inflation risks

SINGAPORE - Even as Singapore’s core inflation rate continues to ease, with a rise of 3.4 per cent year on year in August to reach its lowest increase since April 2022, analysts still expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to keep monetary policy unchanged at its semi-annual policy review this week.

DBS Bank economist Chua Han Teng notes that Singapore’s three-month and three-month seasonally adjusted momentum of headline and core price increases have been trending lower since the second quarter of this year.