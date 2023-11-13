Market gyrates between fear and hope

SINGAPORE – The forces of fear and hope wrestled through the week, sending markets into frenzied sessions of gains and losses, amid speculation on where interest rates and yields are headed over the next few months.

But on the whole, it was a positive week as investors homed in on oversold positions in anticipation of a potential market recovery should the Federal Reserve decide not to hike rates at its upcoming December meeting.

At the International Monetary Fund’s panel discussion last Thursday, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the United States central bank will not hesitate to tighten more if needed.

“We know that ongoing progress towards our 2 per cent goal is not assured: Inflation has given us a few head fakes,” Mr Powell said in Washington. “If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so.”

The mere possibility of a rate hike introduces volatility as every new data point has the potential to alter market dynamics.

But Mr Powell probably said what he said to push back on expectations, which have changed sharply in the past two weeks as Treasury yields tumbled and markets started focusing on rate cuts even though the Fed has said it is not even contemplating this for now. Despite the chairman trying to sound hawkish, the market still interpreted his comments as tacit confirmation that rate hikes are largely done. This was further reinforced by a series of soft data releases, culminating in a jobs report with a cooler-than-expected headline figure.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Index ended 0.65 per cent higher at 34,283.10 points.

The S&P 500 was up 1.31 per cent, thanks largely to the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech/new age stocks: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 2.37 per cent for the week to 13,798.11 points.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index slid 1.18 per cent during the week, while the banks and heavyweights like Singtel and Singapore Airlines (SIA) posted strong quarterly and interim results.

The trio of local banks achieved record total income in the third quarter as net interest income continued to expand from higher rates, and growth in non-interest income was sustained.

Given their performance and market heft, it is no surprise that DBS Bank, UOB and OCBC Bank have remained the three most traded Singapore stocks on a day-to-day basis, with around 25 cents in every dollar put into the Singapore stock market every day directed to the trio.

Meanwhile, SIA continued to soar, posting another set of record earnings as demand for travel and added capacity boosted the airline’s bottom line.

One particularly interesting set of results was that of aviation services company Sats, whose first-half loss narrowed sharply to $7.8 million amid a recovery in the global aviation industry. The company’s financials had been weighed down by consolidation costs following its purchase of European aviation services giant Worldwide Flight Services earlier in 2023. For the second quarter of its financial year, the mainboard-listed group delivered $22.2 million in net profit – its first earnings without government relief since the pandemic struck in early 2020. It had recorded a net loss of $29.9 million for the first quarter.