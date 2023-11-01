Singapore projected to be S-E Asia’s biggest market in digital lending and wealth: Report

SINGAPORE - Singapore is projected to be the biggest digital lending market in South-east Asia this year through to 2030, according to a report published on Wednesday by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

It is also expected to be the biggest digital wealth market in the region, growing from US$26 billion (S$35.6 billion) in 2023 to about US$150 billion in 2030.

These estimates are made as the revenue from South-east Asia’s digital economy is expected to reach US$100 billion this year, across digital financial services, e-commerce, travel, online media, food and transport sectors.

The region’s digital economy is also projected to hit US$218 billion this year in gross merchandise value, an 11 per cent growth year on year from 2022.

One of the main drivers of growth is in digital financial services, the report noted, which sees digital payments making up more than half of the region’s overall transaction value.

“The irreversible offline-to-online behaviour shift continues to drive growth in digital financial services adoption,” said Google, Temasek and Bain & Company in a press statement. “Digital lending is the single biggest driver... due to high lending rates and consumer demand, as underbanked consumers and small businesses participate in the digital economy.”

There is potential for growth in Singapore’s digital financial services space, said Mr Florian Hoppe, Bain & Company partner and Asia-Pacific head of Bain’s digital delivery platform Vector.

“Growing affluence and increasing digital familiarity in the Republic has created new opportunities in digital financial services, particularly in wealth management and digital banking,” he noted.

“Winning players will tailor their offerings to meet banking priorities and user experience expectations for the emerging middle-class segment,” Mr Hoppe added.

The report noted that some 90 per cent of consumer payments in Singapore are made digitally, but that growth areas remain in financial services like wealth and insurance. The digital economy is a bright spot for Singapore and is expected to outpace its single-digit gross domestic product (GDP) growth, the report said. Singapore’s digital economy is expected to grow 12 per cent this year to hit US$22 billion, and it is projected to reach about US$30 billion in 2025.

Travel recovery has driven growth here, the report added, while noting that e-commerce – Singapore’s largest digital sector – continues to boost growth as well.

Mr Hoppe pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) is also a high-growth enabler and critical for companies.

“You can’t have demand-supply matching on food delivery or transport platforms without AI helping to provide that. Getting that to the next level, opening things up to a wider group ... I think it unlocks a new level of dynamism, next level growth and wider extension of services, and new business models emerging which will again make for a much more dynamic kind of funding business landscape here.”

Google South-east Asia vice-president Sapna Chadha said: “With the digital economy projected to take the front seat in Singapore’s growth, more can be done to support the adoption of digitalisation in businesses, including traditional financial institutions. This will help strengthen consumer confidence and fuel further growth.”