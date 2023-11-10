Fed's Powell, others, not ready to call policy peak

WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve officials including Fed chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday they are still not sure that interest rates are high enough to finish the battle with inflation, with Mr Powell cautioning that the Fed may get little further help in taming price increases from improvements in the supply of goods, services and labour.

The Fed “is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 per cent over time; We are not confident that we have achieved such a stance,” Mr Powell said, at an International Monetary Fund event briefly disrupted by climate protesters. “If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so.”

His comments, taken as hawkish by markets that bid up market interest rates, were echoed by three colleagues who continued to keep the emphasis on taming inflation as the Fed’s main concern.

“It would be unwise to suggest that further rate hikes are off the table,” interim St Louis Fed president Kathleen O’Neill Paese said at an event in Indiana. “There is considerable economic uncertainty at the present time. There are reasons inflation could surprise to the upside.”

Speaking at a separate event, Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin noted that it “remains to be seen” if further tightening will be warranted, particularly with the economy growing at a 4.9 per cent clip last quarter.

That’s a pace inconsistent with further slowing of inflation, he said, even as he endorsed the central bank’s current wait-and-see approach on a further policy rate increase.

The Fed at its Oct 31-Nov 1 meeting held interest rates steady at the current 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent range, nodding to both risks that inflation remained too high amid strong economic growth, but also to the fact that recent increases in market-based interest rates could slow the economy and make further Fed policy rate increases unnecessary.

Mr Powell said that the Fed will proceed “carefully” from here as officials “address both the risk of being misled by a few good months of data, and the risk of overtightening. We are making decisions meeting by meeting.”

Still, Mr Powell said the fight to restore price stability, with inflation at 3.4 per cent and changing only slowly in recent months, “has a long way to go.”

Battle’s final phase

While Mr Powell’s remarks about the immediate policy outlook did not go much beyond those given after the most recent Fed meeting they did elicit a response from financial markets.

Traders now see about a one-in-four chance of a further rate hike by January, up from about one-in-six earlier, and expect Fed rate cuts to wait until June. Longer-term bond yields also rose, helped also by a weaker-than-expected 30-year bond auction.

Indeed, Mr Powell used much of his speech to delve into his views about how the final phase of the inflation battle may unfold, suggesting that “disinflation” from here on may have to rely more on an economic slowdown than improvements in supply.

“It is not clear how much more will be achieved by additional supply-side improvements,” Mr Powell said. Going forward, “it may be that a greater share of the progress in reducing inflation will have to come from tight monetary policy restraining the growth of aggregate demand.”