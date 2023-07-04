Industry lauds new IFA guidelines, but says more must be done to address issue of independence

SINGAPORE- Industry insiders lauded a guide released on Monday by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) that spelled out the authorities’ expectations of independent financial advisers (IFAs) and company directors in an exit offer and other interested party transactions.

But they agreed that the new guidelines are insufficient in addressing concerns over an IFA’s independence when giving an opinion on an offer, and do not protect minority investors from bad deals.

Under current listing rules, in the event of an exit or delisting offer, an IFA must be appointed by the target company to determine whether the offer is fair and reasonable to shareholders.

The company’s directors then make a recommendation to shareholders on whether to accept or reject the offer based on the IFA’s opinion.

SGX RegCo’s move to clarify those standards and improve the level of independence of IFAs in rendering their opinions comes after a recent spate of exit offers were criticised as being too low and not in the interests of minority shareholders.

These include the privatisation offers for Boustead Projects, Golden Energy and Resources, Global Palm Resources and Lian Beng, all of whom revised their original offers after the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, intervened on behalf of shareholders.

For the first time, the new guidelines set out factors that directors should take into account when appointing an IFA, such as checking that the IFA has the appropriate experience to render an opinion, and engaging the IFA on its analysis, said Sias president David Gerald.

“It is certainly helpful for the market that guidance is provided to directors on the appointment of IFAs and on setting out clearly what is expected in the contents of an IFA opinion,” he said.

Mr Ong Hwee Li, chief executive of advisory firm SAC Capital, noted that SGX RegCo’s guidelines are useful, as these are not covered in existing rules.

Mr Robson Lee, partner at Kennedys Legal Solutions, added that the new rules also set out SGX RegCo’s expectations of IFAs, including disclosure on the methodologies used and the factors and grounds that go into forming an opinion.

The IFA’s opinion must be objective and based on its professional judgment as well as substantiated with detailed analysis and disclosure on the methodologies used and the factors and grounds for forming an opinion, Mr Lee said.

“Of significant importance, the new rules require the IFA to disclose any material relationships or pecuniary interests or benefits that could be relevant to the IFA’s independence in connection with the issuance of its opinion,” he said.

Any fee arrangements that create conflict of interests, such as payment of fees depending on the outcome of the transaction, would disqualify the IFA, Mr Lee added.