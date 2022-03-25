Commentary

Can mandatory disclosures ease minority shareholders' concerns?

David Gerald
This comes after the controversy around the proposed merger between Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Although the dust appears to have settled on the controversy surrounding the proposed merger of Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT), it is worth pondering the role that regulators can play when it comes to handling similar controversies in future.

This is important as it looks very much like there will be more mergers involving real estate investment trusts (Reits) in the months ahead, given that many are seeking to attain large size and to grow as quickly as possible.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top