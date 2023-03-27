Privatisation offers too often a dilemma for shareholders

SINGAPORE – Over the past decade, thanks to low interest rates, depressed valuations and poor liquidity, takeover-cum-privatisation exercises have become commonplace in the local stock market.

Many well-known companies such as Osim International, Koufu, Eu Yan Sang and Global Logistic Properties have opted to surrender their public listing.

By most accounts, this outflow is set to continue as many firms, after weighing the costs and benefits of remaining listed, decide that going private is best for them.

With the frequency with which these offers are being made, one would reasonably have thought that the process would by now be relatively smooth and seamless.

An offer is made to buy everyone out, an independent financial adviser is appointed to render an opinion on its fairness and reasonableness. The independent directors then make their recommendation on whether to accept or reject the offer, and then shareholders, after digesting this information, proceed to vote.

On paper, this sounds straightforward enough. Unfortunately, in practice, this is not the case.

Over the past month or so, retail investors have witnessed first-hand the weaknesses that plague the privatisation process. In particular, the unacceptable low-ball offers made for Boustead Projects and Golden Energy and Resources.

In both cases, the offers were too low to be deserving of serious consideration. In the case of Golden Energy, there was an inexplicable, eleventh-hour plunge in the stock price a day before the offer was announced, and no consideration given for a valuable Australian asset.

In the case of Boustead Projects, the independent financial adviser’s view was that the price was “not fair but reasonable’’, a confusing conclusion that provided virtually no guidance to the average retail shareholder.

Shareholders were then left scratching their heads when the independent financial adviser advised the independent directors to recommend that they accept the “not fair” offer.

In the view of the Securities Investors Association Singapore (Sias), it is high time for a full review of how such deals are to be handled, starting from the offeror, the boards of the target companies, the independent financial advisers appointed to advise the target companies, right up to the regulators.