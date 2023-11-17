India agency asks court for nod to gather evidence from Singapore in Adani coal probe

NEW DELHI – Indian investigators are seeking to restart a probe into the Adani Group for alleged overvaluation of coal imports and have asked the Supreme Court to allow them to collect evidence from Singapore, a step they say the company thwarted for years, legal documents show.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence since 2016 has been trying to procure transaction documents related to Adani’s dealings from the Singapore authorities.

The agency suspects many of the group’s coal shipments imported from Indonesian suppliers were first billed at higher prices on paper to its Singapore unit, Adani Global, and then to its Indian units.

Adani Enterprises and its subsidiaries, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, have successfully mounted repeated legal challenges in India and Singapore to block the documents’ release, court papers show.

Adani has denied wrongdoing, saying that the Indian authorities assessed its coal shipments before releasing them from ports.

In an Oct 9 legal filing, which Reuters is reporting for the first time, the revenue intelligence agency asked India’s Supreme Court to quash a previous lower court order that allowed Adani to block authorities from collecting evidence from Singapore.

The Indian officials dispute Adani’s arguments that the agency did not follow “due process”, saying in the filing it had approval to seek information from Singapore under a mutual legal assistance treaty.

“Permission for following this route was obtained from the Ministry of Finance as well as (the) Ministry of Home Affairs,” the 25-page filing states, adding that the investigation “is completely in compliance”.

In a statement to Reuters, Adani Group said it had “fully cooperated” with the authorities by providing details and documents sought more than four years ago and that “no deficiency or objection” was communicated by investigators thereafter.

The Indian revenue agency did not respond to Reuters’ queries.

The effort to revive the coal probe comes amid wider regulatory scrutiny of Adani since Hindenburg Research in January accused the tycoon and his conglomerate of improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation.

Despite Adani’s denials, the short seller’s report triggered a US$150 billion (S$202 billion) plunge in the group’s stocks.

India’s Supreme Court is also overseeing the market regulator’s probe of Hindenburg’s allegations.

Amid the fallout and ahead of India’s 2024 election, political opponents have increased pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, accusing it of favouritism towards Adani in government decisions.

Mr Modi and Mr Adani, who both hail from Gujarat, have denied impropriety.

The revenue agency began looking into Adani’s imports as part of a broader investigation into 40 companies that started in 2014.

Investigators alleged the companies importing Indonesian coal were over-invoicing deliveries by showing bills of shipments routed through intermediaries in Singapore and elsewhere.