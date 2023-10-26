Adani auditor EY facing India accounting regulator inquiry: Sources

KUALA LUMPUR – One of the Adani Group’s long-time auditors is being scrutinised by India’s accounting regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has in recent weeks started an inquiry into one of the member firms of EY in India, S. R. Batliboi, said the people.

The regulator has requested files and communications related to its audits on some of the companies controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani going as far back as 2014, the people said.

Indian law prohibits foreign accounting firms from registering as auditors in the country.

That is why Big Four firms including EY operate through independently run affiliates.

It is unclear how long NFRA’s inquiry may take or what repercussions, if any, may be faced by the auditor and Adani’s companies.

The scrutiny of S. R. Batliboi – statutory auditor of five listed Adani companies that produce about half of the group’s revenues – underscores the lingering questions around accounting and disclosures by the sprawling conglomerate that faced a brutal short seller attack in January.

Adani Group, which has forcefully denied Hindenburg’s allegations of corporate malfeasance, is also under a court-mandated probe by India’s markets regulator.

“We strongly reject any suggestion that Adani Group and its businesses have not acted as per the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which we operate,” an Adani spokesperson said in a statement. “The Adani Group has always conducted its business in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and is confident about its practices, governance and disclosures.”

Besides being the current auditors for Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, the consumer goods firm Adani Wilmar and the two cement makers the tycoon acquired from Holcim in 2022, S. R. Batliboi also signed off on the books of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the conglomerate’s crown jewel, for a decade leading to 2017.

Hindenburg raised questions over Adani’s accounting and audits in a January report that erased more than US$150 billion (S$205 billion) in market value at one point from the conglomerate’s listed companies.

The group said in a Jan 29 rebuttal that its firms are audited by “duly certified and qualified” professionals.

But months later, changes followed.

Adani Total Gas on May 2 announced the appointment of Walker Chandiok & Co as its new statutory auditor.

It replaced Shah Dhandharia & Co, a long-time auditor of several Adani companies, which Hindenburg had said was simply too small to handle such big assignments.

Shah Dhandharia said it resigned because of “pre-occupation”.

Later that month, Deloitte Haskins & Sells raised concerns over insufficient disclosures around Adani Ports’ transactions with some entities, before resigning in August.

Some auditors, wary of the conglomerate’s aggressive and debt-fuelled expansion, have in recent years shied from taking on the group’s companies as clients, Bloomberg News reported in June.

S. R. Batliboi’s longest-running current Adani Group assignment is with Adani Power, where it has flagged several accounting matters, particularly over the valuation of a massive loss-making plant, for five years starting from 2018.

Each year, while the company acknowledged the auditor’s concerns, it went ahead with its own valuation of the plant.

Such a long-running disagreement is unusual, Bloomberg News reported in March.