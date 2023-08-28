HPL gets nod to redevelop Forum mall, voco Orchard S’pore and HPL House under URA incentive scheme

SINGAPORE - The Forum mall, voco Orchard Singapore and HPL House will be redeveloped into a mixed-used development in Orchard with hotel, retail, office and residential spaces.

Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) Group announced on Monday that it received approval for the development from Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) under the strategic development incentive (SDI) scheme, subject to terms and conditions.

The development, which will have a floor area of approximately 114,153 sq m, includes two tower buildings of 64 and 43 storeys on a six-storey podium with a rooftop garden, a performance theatre and basement carpark. It will also have a separate 29-storey tower.

“If and when it is implemented and completed, the proposed redevelopment will transform this part of Orchard Road into a vibrant, energetic, significant and prominent precinct,” said HPL in a statement on Monday.

HPL hopes the development will be a “gateway destination” in Orchard Road.

The timeline for the proposed redevelopment has not been determined at this stage, said HPL. The company and its professional advisers are working on further detailed plans, it added.

URA introduced the SDI scheme in 2019 to encourage the redevelopment of older buildings in strategic areas into new and innovative developments for the surrounding urban environment. Under it, such developments may be able to increase their gross plot ratio or attain flexibility on other development controls.

Other buildings with in-principle approval under the SDI scheme include Central Mall and Faber House.

Mr Ong Beng Seng, the managing director, co-founder and controlling shareholder of HPL, has been embroiled in a corruption probe since July, when he was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

HPL owns Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Singapore, among other properties in Canada, Australia, Britain and the United States. HPL led consortium Cuscaden Peak, which included Temasek units CLA and Mapletree, to acquire the real estate assets of Singapore Press Holdings in May 2022.