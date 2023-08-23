HPL gave $24.6m in advances to entities in which Ong Beng Seng has deemed interest

SINGAPORE - Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), whose managing director Ong Beng Seng is embroiled in a corruption probe, had given $24.6 million in advances to two jointly controlled entities in which Mr Ong is deemed to have interest, and the amounts were due.

Of the amount, $18.2 million was made to Great Western Enterprises, in which Mr Ong and board member David Fu each has 15 per cent beneficial interest, while some $6.4 million was made to HPL Dolomites (UK), in which Ong has 20 per cent beneficial interest.

The amounts were revealed on Tuesday as the company was asked by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) to provide a breakdown of various transactions and their nature in the first fiscal half of the year ended June 30.

The company attracted the query as it posted an increase in “amount due from associates and jointly controlled entities” to $56.5 million as at June 30, from $49.1 million as at Dec 31, 2022.

Along with this was a rise in its associates and jointly controlled entities’ non-current assets to $956.6 million as at June 30, from $912.7 million as at Dec 31, 2022.

Hitherto, the company had only attributed them to investments during the period, including equity contribution and advances of $25 million to associates and jointly controlled entities, in which certain directors are deemed to have interest.

HPL on Tuesday also noted that its advances to other associates and jointly controlled entities amounted to $18.8 million, while exchange realignment on advances came up to $18.4 million. The company however did not give a further breakdown of these figures.

Nevertheless, HPL disclosed a $11.5 million loss attributed to the share of results and reserves of associates and jointly controlled entities for H1 2023.

SGX RegCo also quizzed HPL on its “other operating income”, which jumped more than 600 per cent to $20.7 million in the half year, from $2.8 million in H1 2022. The company said this was due to a $16.1 million net gain on the disposal of property, plant and equipment.

To substantiate this, the group reproduced a note from its Aug 11 company announcement showing that other streams of income contributing to the $20.7 million include dividend income of $1.9 million, and interest income of $1.2 million. There was also a $113,000 write back of doubtful trade receivables, and a $33,000 net foreign exchange gain.

The remaining $1.3 million was attributed to “others”, with no further breakdown given.

Shares of HPL were trading unchanged at $3.50 as at 9.21am on Wednesday. THE BUSINESS TIMES