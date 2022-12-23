How did FTX founder Bankman-Fried secure $340m bond, among largest in US history?

NEW YORK – FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, awaiting trial for fraud and other criminal charges, was released on a US$250 million (S$338 million) bond package which United States prosecutors called “the largest-ever pretrial bond”.

At Bankman-Fried’s bail hearing on Thursday, both the prosecution and defence agreed that the former billionaire’s assets have “diminished significantly”. Bankman-Fried has said he may have only US$100,000 left.

Here is how the fallen crypto mogul secured bail, and what it means:

Was Bankman-Fried expected to get bail?

Defendants are presumed to be eligible for bail unless prosecutors can prove that no set of conditions could ensure that they would return to court. As Bankman-Fried was accused of a white-collar, or financial, crime, it would have been surprising if he had not received bail.

How did Bankman-Fried secure bail?

Defendants secure bail by putting up enough of their own assets to cover a portion of their bond.

These so-called bond packages are mixes of assets that can include cash, real estate or anything else of value. They are often co-signed by family members who would be on the hook if a defendant flees.

White-collar defendants often have the means to put up bond packages, but defendants with limited assets will often use a bail bondsman.

Bankman-Fried’s bail was secured by his parents Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who offered up their home in Palo Alto, California.

Does the bail amount mean Bankman-Fried or his family has US$250 million?

No. In Bankman-Fried’s case, the US$250 million bond is secured by his parents’ home. Since Bankman-Fried’s parents signed the bond agreement, they would be on the hook for US$250 million if their son flees.

“They can take everything else,” said Mr Michael Bachner, a New York criminal defence attorney. “They can go ahead and take the bank accounts, the IRA (individual retirement account) accounts, stock accounts.”

The US$250 million bond does not reflect the family’s assets, which could not be determined. Bankman-Fried said in late November that he now had “close to nothing” left and is down to one working credit card with “maybe US$100,000 in that bank account”.