FTX goes bankrupt in stunning reversal for crypto exchange

LONDON - Crypto exchange FTX is to start US bankruptcy proceedings and chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried is to step down, after a liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world.

The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions of dollars in funds to stave off collapse after a wave of withdrawals.

The company said in a statement on Friday, shared via a tweet, that FTX and its affiliated crypto trading fund Alameda Research and approximately 130 other companies have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware.

“I’m really sorry, again, that we ended up here,” said Mr Bankman-Fried, in a series of tweets after the commencement of the bankruptcy filing.

In his tweets, Mr Bankman-Fried said the bankruptcy filing “doesn’t necessarily have to mean the end for the companies” and that he was “optimistic” the group’s new CEO would “help provide whatever is best”. Mr John J. Ray III has been appointed to take over as CEO from Mr Bankman-Fried, who will assist with an orderly transition.

The week-long saga that began with a run on FTX and an abandoned takeover deal by rival Binance has hit an already struggling Bitcoin and other tokens.

FTX was scrambling to raise about US$9.4 billion (S$12.92 billion) from investors and rivals, Reuters reported citing sources, as the exchange sought to save itself after customer withdrawals.

Singapore global investment company Temasek is estimated to have invested US$205 million in FTX, with its investment hitting a value of US$320 million at its peak in January 2022.

Some investors, including Sequoia and SoftBank, had already marked down their FTX investments to zero.

As FTX’s troubles mounted, regulators around the world stepped in. FTX is under investigation by the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission, Justice Department and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a source familiar with the investigations.

Cyprus’ Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov 9, the regulator said on Friday.

That is on top of the Bahamas freezing FTX.com’s assets, and the general counsel of FTX.US telling staff he is working with advisers to preserve what they can of the exchange.

The predicament marks a rapid reversal for Mr Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old FTX founder.

The downfall of his crypto empire means assets owned by the mogul once likened to Mr John Pierpont Morgan have become worthless. At the peak, he was worth US$26 billion, and he was still worth almost US$16 billion at the start of the week.