How China came to dominate the world in solar energy

BEIJING – China unleashed the full might of its solar energy industry in 2023. It installed more solar panels than the United States has in its history. It cut the wholesale price of panels it sells by nearly half.

And its exports of fully assembled solar panels climbed 38 per cent, while its exports of key components almost doubled.

Get ready for an even bigger display of China’s solar energy dominance.

While the US and Europe are trying to revive renewable energy production and help companies fend off bankruptcy, China is racing far ahead.

At the annual session of China’s legislature this week, Premier Li Qiang, the country’s second-highest official after President Xi Jinping, announced that the country would accelerate the construction of solar panel farms as well as wind and hydroelectric projects.

With China’s economy stumbling, the ramped-up spending on renewable energy, mainly solar, is a cornerstone of a big bet on emerging technologies.

China’s leaders say that a “new trio” of industries – solar panels, electric cars and lithium batteries – has replaced an “old trio” of clothing, furniture and appliances.

The goal is to help offset a steep slump in China’s housing construction sector. China hopes to harness emerging industries like solar power, which Mr Xi likes to describe as “new productive forces,” to re-energise an economy that has slowed for more than a decade.

The emphasis on solar power is the latest instalment in a two-decade programme to make China less dependent on energy imports.

China’s solar exports have already drawn urgent responses.

In the US, the Biden administration has introduced subsidies that cover much of the cost of making solar panels and part of the much higher cost of installing them.

The alarm in Europe is particularly great.

Officials are bitter that a dozen years ago, China subsidised its factories to make solar panels while European governments offered subsidies to buy panels made anywhere.

That led to an explosion of consumer purchases from China that hurt Europe’s solar industry.

A wave of bankruptcies swept the European industry, leaving the continent largely dependent on Chinese products.

“We have not forgotten how China’s unfair trade practices affected our solar industry – many young businesses were pushed out by heavily subsidised Chinese competitors,” Dr Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in her State of the Union address last September.

The remnants of Europe’s solar industry are now fading away.

Norwegian Crystals, an important European producer of raw materials for solar panels, filed for bankruptcy last summer.

Meyer Burger, a Swiss company, announced on Feb 23 that it would halt production in the first half of March at its factory in Freiberg, Germany, and would try to raise money to complete factories in Colorado and Arizona.

The company’s US projects could tap renewable energy manufacturing subsidies provided by US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.