BEIJING - High on the Tibetan Plateau in western China’s Qinghai province, a sea of solar panels stretches out across 345 square kilometres, making it the world’s largest photovoltaic power park.

With another nearly 265 square kilometres of new panels set to be installed, the state-owned solar park in Gonghe County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, will soon occupy an area nearing the size of Chicago.