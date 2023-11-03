Hin Leong’s O.K. Lim: ‘Not very correct’ to say his children were most senior at firm after him

SINGAPORE - Hin Leong Trading founder Lim Oon Kuin said it was “not very correct” to describe his two children as the most senior people in the company after him in 2020, when the company was teetering on the brink of collapse.

The 81-year-old former oil tycoon said during Deputy Chief Prosecutor Christopher Ong’s cross-examination of his testimony on Friday morning that in early 2020, before his resignation, the leadership team comprised trading general manager Wong See Meng, operations head Captain Lam Choon Sen, while land sales was headed by Derek Tan and his team.

“Contracts was by Serene (Seng),” Lim said, as he gave testimony in Mandarin through an interpreter. Madam Seng, who had worked at Hin Leong for close to 30 years, was his former personal assistant, and had been appointed head of contracts and corporate affairs manager.

Asked whom they reported to, Lim said: “It depends on what work. They know who to report to. They have worked there a long time.”

When asked how his children, Mr Evan Lim Chee Meng and Ms Lim Huey Ching, fit in the leadership structure in 2020, Lim said: “My children followed me sometimes to have meals with clients, negotiate and develop business relationships. Huey Ching handled HR and accounts. I rarely contacted her.”

Prosecutors have accused Lim of cheating HSBC by representing to the bank, through Hin Leong’s employees, that the company had entered into two contracts for the sale of oil with China Aviation Oil (Singapore), or CAO, and Unipec Singapore, which they said were “complete fabrications, concocted on the accused’s directions”.

They claimed that Lim instructed Hin Leong’s employees to make fraudulent “discounting applications” to HSBC, based on bogus invoices and forged documents in relation to these purported transactions. As a result, the bank was allegedly “dishonestly induced” into disbursing some US$111.6 million (S$152.1 million) to Hin Leong.

When asked why Madam Seng went to see Lim’s children before seeing Lim, when she wanted to own up that the two discounting applications had been mistakenly made, Lim said: “Because I am old, and these things they always handle, Serene handles. They don’t want to trouble me, so that’s why she went to see them.”

When asked why the various department heads would come to Lim if they had important matters between 2010 and 2020, Lim said: “Because they think I’m boss. It is a habit. In their heart, they think that.”

As to whether these important matters included when Hin Leong was facing margin calls, Lim said: “Margin calls, there’s no need, they can handle on their own. These things happened frequently.”

Once the third-largest bunker supplier in Singapore, Hin Leong’s foundations began crumbling when banks, spooked by defaults at other trading houses such as Agritrade International, began withdrawing credit lines.

Compounding the firm’s liquidity crunch was the oil price rout. Hin Leong had not sufficiently hedged against this, and, as a result, was forced to sell its inventory to meet margin calls by numerous banks.

According to HSBC, Hin Leong was facing margin calls and repayment deadlines from banks, and it allegedly did not have the funds to make these payments because its financial statements were “inflated”.

When asked on Friday if he knew what a margin call meant, Lim said: “Because I’ve heard so much (about it) in court, I’m already familiar.”

Mr Ong asked: “Are you saying that before you came to court, while you were a boss of Hin Leong, you didn’t know what a margin call is?

Lim replied: “I have heard of the term ‘margin calls’, but I don’t know what is a margin call.”

When asked if it meant the bank required Hin Leong to top up more money in its account with the bank, Lim said: “I think I didn’t notice and I didn’t handle... it was unnecessary for me to get involved... Because I’m not involved in account matters, and I’m busy, I don’t have time to understand such things.”

Mr Ong said again: “I am not asking you for the mechanics of how margin calls work... I am asking what is your understanding of what a margin call is in broad terms.”

Lim replied: “Because I am not involved in this thing, I do not know margin call... How to call, who to call, why call. I don’t understand the details. Now I know margin call is like this.”

Mr Ong said: “I am going to ask you a third time. In 2020, what is your understanding of how margin calls work?”

Lim replied: “I don’t understand what margin calls meant.”

The trial continues.