I lied to the police to protect my children: O.K. Lim’s ex-personal assistant testifies

SINGAPORE - The former personal assistant of former oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin admitted to lying to a Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) investigator in June 2020 about her recollection of circumstances relating to a transaction that is the subject of Lim’s criminal charges.

Madam Serene Seng, 61, who had worked at Hin Leong Trading for close to 30 years and whose last position was manager of corporate affairs, broke down in court on Monday as she testified against her former boss, also known as O.K. Lim, who faces cheating and forgery charges.

According to the prosecution, Lim, through his employees, had cheated HSBC by claiming that Hin Leong had entered into two contracts to sell oil to China Aviation Oil (Singapore), or CAO, and Unipec Singapore, and submitting two invoice financing applications premised on those transactions.

In fact, the two transactions were fabrications concocted on Lim’s directions, and the invoice financing applications were supported by forged or fabricated documentation.

As a result, HSBC was dishonestly induced into disbursing US$111.6 million (S$148.9 million) to Hin Leong, the prosecutors said.

Representing Lim, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh of Davinder Singh Chambers, in his cross-examination of Madam Seng on Monday afternoon, pointed to inconsistencies in her statements to the CAD in June 2020 and what she told the court on whether she recalled “how and why the Unipec invoice came about, and how and why she came to sign the bill of lading for the Unipec transaction”.

Under cross-examination, Madam Seng admitted she had lied to the CAD, which is part of the Singapore Police Force, about being “unable to recall” the circumstances relating to the transaction “to protect her children”.

In casting doubt on Madam Seng’s testimony, Mr Singh said: “When you said you cannot recall the circumstances you were asked to sign it, your position is not only did you not know how the Unipec transaction came about, you didn’t know anything about the Unipec discounting?”

Madam Seng said: “I don’t agree. At the time, I didn’t want to stay and explain (to the CAD) what happened in the Unipec bill of lading, and that I took instructions from Mr Lim to do early discounting. That’s why I said those words (I cannot recall the circumstances I was asked to sign it).”

Earlier, she said that she was “honestly very scared” for herself and her children because she had taken instructions to create false documents for a deal that had not taken place. She explained she was afraid she may be prosecuted and sent to jail while her children were young and in school.

“To be honest, I have come to a stage where I am ready to be honest with everything that happened, and I’m mentally prepared to be punished for this... We (my husband, myself and my children) all agreed that it is better to come clean,” she told the court.

Mr Singh asked: “Based on your evidence, you are hoping that by giving your evidence the way you have, you are hoping you won’t be charged?”

Madam Seng replied: “No. I am hoping that by giving true evidence, I won’t be charged.”

On the inconsistency in her recollection of the circumstances behind the Unipec transaction, Mr Singh said: “And so, it appears that you, a self-confessed liar, wants the court to believe that you are capable of telling the truth?”

She replied: “Yes, I hope the court will give me a second chance because I am telling the truth now.”