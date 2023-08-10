Civil trial against Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim and his two children starts

SINGAPORE - The civil trial of lawsuits brought by the liquidators of Hin Leong and HSBC Holdings against the oil trading firm’s embattled founder Lim Oon Kuin, better known as O.K. Lim, and his two children began on Thursday in the High Court.

The liquidators – Mr Goh Thien Phong and Mr Chan Kheng Tek – are seeking a court order to force the 81-year-old former oil tycoon, his son Evan Lim Chee Meng and daughter Lim Huey Ching to repay US$3.5 billion (S$4.7 billion) in alleged debt and US$90 million in dividends they allegedly paid themselves, even though their oil trading firm was insolvent.

In opening statements filed on behalf of the liquidators, Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull of Drew & Napier said the Lim family “dishonestly portrayed Hin Leong as a profitable, solvent company” by fabricating swaps trading gains to hide accumulated trading and other losses, creating fictitious trading profits, manipulating accounts through improper accounting entries and overstating the firm’s inventory.

HSBC Holdings, calling itself a “victim of brazen fraud”, alleged the defendants and the elder Lim’s former personal assistant, Madam Seng Hui Choo, “fabricated non-existent transactions” to get the bank to disburse US$111.7 million to Hin Leong.

HSBC, which is represented by Senior Counsel Sarjit Singh Gill of Shook Lin & Bok, said in its opening statements that there were two discounting applications that had been fraudulently made by Hin Leong to obtain financing from the bank. “These are not inadvertent errors”, as portrayed by the defendants, Mr Gill told the court.

More than 60 witnesses are expected to be called in by the plaintiffs to testify in the trial, which is scheduled to run about 180 days. The present tranche of hearing dates will run till Nov 16.

The liquidators also alleged that the Lim family had breached their fiduciary duties as directors and engaged in fraudulent trading.

Hin Leong sustained net losses of about US$808.2 million in futures and swaps trading from fiscal years 2010 to 2020, which “were systematically concealed in Hin Leong’s audited financial statements by... the creation of fictitious swaps trades”, the liquidators said.

They also “located fabricated swaps trades tickets (there are in evidence a staggering 837), contracts and invoices relating to fictitious swaps trades, as well as forged banking documents such as inward remittance advices, and bank account statements”.

“The Lim family’s fingerprints are all over this massive body of evidence. O.K. Lim and Evan Lim’s names were stamped as approver and/or transactor on all the fabricated swaps trade tickets,” according to the liquidators.