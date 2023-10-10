Greater stability, more opportunities: Why it's timely and critical for Asean SMEs to go digital

Last October, Pacific International Lines (PIL) successfully shipped iron and steel structures from India to the United Arab Emirates. For the first time, the process was entirely paperless.

It was a “significant milestone” for the Singapore-headquartered shipping firm in its digitalisation efforts, says Mr Lionel Chatelet, PIL’s chief commercial officer.

Typically, a single shipment requires about 50 sheets of paper that are exchanged with up to 30 different stakeholders, he explains.

How did they achieve this? By using electronic bills of lading (EBL).

A bill of lading is a key document in the shipping supply chain that contains details such as the products, the shipper and consignee’s names, and the route. It is also a receipt for the goods shipped and used as proof of delivery.

Mr Chatelet, 48, says: “The EBL makes document creation, approval, distribution, and tracking much easier than the paper bill of lading.”

Another plus point: The shipment, which would typically take over two weeks to complete, was delivered faster than initially expected, with less effort.

He explains that the EBL saves time as all the documents are digitalised and readily accessible.

The digitalised system also benefits the ecosystem at large. “It helps to reduce potential fraud and administrative costs, eliminate chances of paper loss, and facilitates faster and easier transfer of documents,” Mr Chatelet adds.

According to global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, the bill of lading accounts for 10 to 30 per cent of total trade documentation costs. Using an EBL can potentially lead to direct annual cost savings of US$6.5 billion (S$8.8 billion) for all stakeholders.

Digitalisation efforts have become more critical to stabilise supply chains as economies grapple with market challenges, notes UOB’s Business Outlook Study 2023.

Nearly three in five businesses in Singapore say their supply chain has been affected by geopolitical tensions, while 43 per cent say supply costs have risen due to high inflation.

Released in June, the regional study surveyed over 4,000 business owners and key executives from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises across seven markets – China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

Feasible to go digital?

Amid the challenging economic climate today, is this the right time for Singapore companies to prioritise digitalisation?

Mr Shannon Lung, senior vice-president and head of UOB FinLab, sees great opportunity for SMEs if they can scale their operations regionally through digitalisation.

“With Asean’s 660 million population, the business opportunity is huge if SMEs can digitalise their businesses to tackle the perennial challenges of rising operations costs such as manpower, rental and costs of goods sold,” says Mr Lung, 40.