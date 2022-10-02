Green trade finance goes digital to help SMEs run efficiently and sustainably

Local construction company Kimly had long been suffocating under an avalanche of paper. Projects would create massive amounts of data, transactions and records.

The game changed significantly when it worked with a digital platform and its bankers UOB. Now, the company is not only paper light, but its processes have been tightened considerably.

“A single project can generate hundreds of transactions in a single month,” says Mr Louis Khoo, director of Kimly Construction, “spanning paperwork that covers procurement, payment, certification, and so on.

“We have to work with suppliers that deliver to multiple construction sites, as well as subcontractors on various kinds of trades. Individually, they will have different credit and payment terms, while some suppliers have their own customer portals.

“For just one construction project, there can be up to 1,000 transactions.”

Managing the bulk of information is crucial because poor or missing data can lead to bad decisions, project delays and financial risks.

Kimly, a private company founded in 1965, had been looking to digitalise manual paperwork and trade financing processes for several years before they were approached by local fintech company Doxa in 2019, a start-up that was incorporated in the same year.

“Doxa offered us their online procurement-to-pay platform Doxa Connex, which can help us to automate these complex workflows. The app was in its pre-launch phase back then, and Kimly worked closely with Doxa on refining its features for construction processes,” says Mr Khoo, 35.

In August, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Kimly, UOB and Doxa to pilot their first green trade and sustainable transaction using Doxa’s platform, with a financing module co-created with UOB.

Doxa Connex helps construction companies to digitalise their workflow and payment processes between suppliers and buyers. These include the creation of invoices, uploading and validation of supporting documents including purchase orders (POs) and progress claims.

With Doxa Connex, Kimly was able to save about 30 per cent of man hours in payment processing for its suppliers and subcontractors. “With all the documents now on the platform, Kimly and our suppliers are able to manage our business processes with greater efficiency,” says Mr Khoo.