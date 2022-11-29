How tech solutions can help SMEs go green and save on utilities

High energy costs have been squeezing both businesses and consumers.

The global energy price spike over the past two years is the largest since the 1970s oil crisis, said the World Bank in its April 2022 Commodity Markets Outlook report.

In Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) revealed in an October report that the energy crunch and sharp rise in agriculture prices contributed to over two-thirds of core inflation pressures between June 2021 and June 2022.

Latest numbers from MAS on Wednesday revealed that, while electricity and gas inflation has eased, from 23.9 per cent in September to 19 per cent last month, the cost of utilities is likely to remain high.

With high utility bills hurting their bottomline, businesses are proactively looking for ways to cut their energy consumption. One solution: Leveraging technology for energy efficiency.

Enter Singapore’s Resync, a green technology start-up that uses an artificial intelligence-powered energy cloud platform to make buildings and homes “smarter” and more energy efficient.

The start-up, which has about 30 staff, has seen a significant increase in enquiries from businesses over the past two years, says CEO and co-founder Emir Nurov, 31. Resync was founded in 2017.

“Energy is one of the core commodities that are required by all businesses, and they are definitely struggling with the high electricity bills currently,” shares Mr Nurov, who has a Bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering and used to work in a solar manufacturing company.

“Five years ago, (energy efficient solutions) were a good-to-have. But now, businesses see it as an urgent need, and they’re proactively reaching to understand how our solution can help,” Mr Nurov adds.

Despite the shift to flexible working and work-from-home models, some businesses are still paying high electricity bills for their office buildings, he says. “They have started to realise the importance of facility management, which they may have overlooked in the past.”

“With energy efficiency increasingly becoming a business priority, they see it as critical to look into how to optimise energy usage.”

According to the Asean SME Transformation Study 2022, 65 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region indicated that sustainability is currently an area of importance and concern.