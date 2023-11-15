Fried fish soup and mala milk: How this hotpot giant expanded overseas with ‘fusion’ flavours

Heading out for dinner? How about getting a manicure – for free – while you’re at it?

That’s what China-based hotpot chain Haidilao offers, along with a twirling performance with your hand-pulled noodle order, children’s playgrounds at selected outlets, and traditional Sichuan opera shows.

Why does Haidilao feel the need to include these experiences for diners? “We strive to provide the ultimate interaction, going above and beyond the classic F&B mantra of service with a warm smile,” says Mrs Yang Xibei, director of Brand and Communications at Haidilao International Markets.

The hotpot giant has grown significantly since it opened its first outlet, which had just four tables, in China’s Sichuan province in 1994.

Today, Haidilao has over 1,300 restaurants in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and 115 outlets spread throughout the world, including Singapore, the United States, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Dubai. Its Philippines outlet will open later this year.

Haidilao’s overseas outlets scored revenue of US$323.9 million (S$437.1 million), a 31.8 per cent increase from the same period in 2022, revealed Super Hi International’s 2023 interim report.

Super Hi International, directly owned and operated by Haidilao, manages the chain’s overseas outlets. Both companies are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Its secret sauce? The 3Ps – its relentless Pursuit of growth, how it overcomes Problems and the help it gets from strategic Partners.

The Pursuit

The company attributes its success to its “localisation” recipe.

“One of the most important things for Haidilao,” says Mrs Yang, “is customer satisfaction. We need to make sure that we understand our customers at the very first stage.”

This helps the hotpot chain provide “a more localised fusion of the traditional Chinese hot pot flavour that locals prefer,” she adds.

In Singapore, local flavours include a fried fish soup base and mala (spicy and numbing in Chinese) milk broth, which is less spicy than the original mala soup base.

Other localisation efforts include working with the right partners, suppliers and vendors, and getting the right ingredients and condiments that customers prefer.

Singapore is Haidilao’s biggest overseas market with 21 outlets, and also its first foray overseas. Why this little red dot?

Because of Singapore’s business-friendly policies, good trade infrastructure and strategic location within Asean, says Mrs Yang.

The country’s different races, types of food cultures and ways of cooking also makes it a good place to learn to localise for Asean taste buds, she adds.

Business numbers affirm Haidilao’s Asean strategy: Its 70 outlets in South-east Asia made up 57.6 per cent of Super Hi International’s total revenue in the first half of 2023.