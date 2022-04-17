Bridging the digital divide: Smart solutions for smaller SMEs to survive and thrive

An end-to-end digitalisation journey

Ms Jaime Koh, 35, co-founder of Singapore-based boutique interior design studio HYJK Design, agrees. “Bigger SMEs and corporations have deeper pockets, and hence more buffers to play with. But for smaller companies like ours, cash flow is always an issue,” she says.

Smaller SMEs like HYJK Design grapple with the upfront costs, from technology to manpower, when it comes to implementing new digital solutions.

Ms Koh, who works at HYJK Design with her husband, also a co-founder, and two full-time employees, says: “We have to train the staff ourselves, but when you’re in the middle of critical projects, it’s very difficult to put everything on hold to implement something entirely new.”

Ms Koh adds that it can be confusing for business owners to make sense of the numerous grants available for SMEs, as well as their requirements.

What she found most useful working with UOB BizSmart consultants was the help they provided in managing her digitalisation journey end-to-end. This helped her save on an extremely tight resource: Time.

The team from UOB BizSmart visited the HYJK Design office to examine the existing processes, and recommended solutions.

For example, implementing bookkeeping productivity solution Dext, which integrates seamlessly with one of UOB BizSmart’s accounting solutions Xero, helped Ms Koh and her employees save up to 90 per cent of the time they used to spend on data entry.

“They also applied for the grants on our behalf, and that really saved us a lot of time. If we were to do the research ourselves, we probably wouldn't even know where to begin,” Ms Koh says.

Working together to empower SMEs

To help SMEs build digital capabilities and resilience, UOB launched a free SME app with embedded finance capabilities in Singapore last year. It provides SMEs with personalised insights and curated events based on their personas and financial transactions.

The app provides convenience while enabling SMEs to make better informed business decisions, says Mr Lawrence Loh, managing director, Group Wholesale Banking, Business Banking Group, UOB.

In countries where the app is not available, such as Thailand and Indonesia, UOB is helping to support SMEs through partnerships with e-commerce platforms. The partnerships offer small-ticket loans to micro businesses based on their transactional data.

“Typically, these micro businesses are deemed riskier as they are less able to prepare proper financials and have little to no financial history for credit underwriting by traditional banks,” he says.

This is part of UOB’s “ecosystem approach” to empowering SMEs, he says.

“Traditionally, SMEs rely on a network of suppliers, buyers, and service providers to run their business,” explains Mr Loh. “Now that the participants of this network are pivoting to operate in a more digital manner, SMEs will have to leverage technology to help them to drive their continued business growth.”

Led by the rapid rise of e-commerce businesses, UOB is also working with ecosystem players to unlock the “new economy”, namely logistics and data centres.

The bank is working with institutional clients to enable new digital capabilities and infrastructure that can help businesses, including SMEs, stay competitive in today's fast-evolving landscape, says Ms Lim Lay Wah, managing director, Head of Global Financial Institutions Group, Group Wholesale Banking, UOB.

"At UOB, we have embraced these ‘new economy’ opportunities from a very early stage to co-create end-to-end risk management financial solutions, including green solutions, with our key global institutional clients," says Ms Lim.