Why the Fed appears more optimistic than some investors

NEW YORK - At the United States Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, alongside warnings of pain to come, policymakers sketched out a hopeful scenario in which they are able to reduce inflation gently, while the economy, albeit weakening, remains resilient.

Not everyone in the market agrees.

In particular, traders and analysts who follow the direction of interest rates closely said that they were bracing themselves for a more dire outcome than the Fed had projected.

"The market thinks the Fed's economic forecasts are an unrealistic fantasy," said Mr Mark Cabana, head of US rates strategy at Bank of America.

Interest rate traders have been bruised this year as the Fed's outlook for inflation and interest rates has repeatedly been upended by reality.

The central bank raised interest rates this week by three-quarters of a percentage point - its third such increase since June.

The Fed's policy rate is now the highest it has been since 2008, well above forecasts at the start of the year.

And policymakers predict it will move even higher as the central bank escalates its campaign to lower stubbornly high inflation.

After the Fed announced its decision, traders responded swiftly, adjusting prices across an array of interest rate markets like government bonds and futures to reflect the new higher path.

But that is where the market's alignment with the central bank ended.

Instead, market prices are reflecting what many analysts expect to happen. Although the Fed does not forecast lowering interest rates until 2024 at the earliest, analysts are betting that the central bank will have to do so next year.

The belief is that the Fed's aggressive rate increases will tip the US economy into a recession, slashing economic growth and dragging down inflation faster than the central bank predicts.

That in turn is likely to force the Fed to shift its focus from fighting inflation and begin cutting interest rates by the end of next year to support an ailing economy.

"The market thinks the economy will slow faster than the Fed does," Mr Cabana said. "The market thinks that will slow inflation faster than the Fed does. And the market thinks that will cause the Fed to pivot from tackling inflation to stimulating growth."