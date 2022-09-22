Asia stocks tumble, US dollar soars as Fed steps up inflation battle

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - The US dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high against major peers and stocks fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised US interest rates and forecast more hikes ahead than investors had expected.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi index lost 1.06 per cent. Australia's stock market was closed for a holiday.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index opened down by 0.36 per cent.

Hang Seng futures were flat, though the Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese shares took a beating and fell 5.9 per cent overnight.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 per cent.

The United States dollar index hit a 20-year high of 111.65 and the greenback's strength sent the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars down to fresh multi-year lows.

The pound hit US$1.1233, its lowest in 37 years. South Korea's won slid past the symbolic 1,400 per dollar mark for the first time since 2009. The Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and Swedish crown all made major new lows.

The Singapore dollar was trading at 1.4197 against the US dollar at 8.39am local time, down 0.17 per cent from Wednesday.

The euro sank to a 20-year low of US$0.9810 after Russia ordered the mobilisation of reserve troops in an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

The Fed raised rates sharply by 75 basis points on Wednesday - the third such rise in a row. This takes the central bank's benchmark overnight rate target range to 3 per cent to 3.25 per cent.

Projections showed officials think that rates are going higher and growth is going lower, and the median forecast is for the funds rate to hit 4.4 per cent this year - higher than markets had priced and 100 basis points more than the Fed projected three months ago.

"The Fed is not going to stop any time soon and there is going to be an extended period of restrictive monetary policy for at least the next year or so," said chief investment officer Sally Auld at wealth manager JBWere in Sydney.

"What else do you buy except for the US dollar at the moment?" she added, with growth clouds over Europe, Britain and China and the yen tanking as Japan holds interest rates low.